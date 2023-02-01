XP Inc. [XP] Revenue clocked in at $2.65 billion, up 16.17% YTD: What’s Next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] price plunged by -0.83 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on January 17, 2023 that XP Inc. Reports 4Q22 KPIs.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 4Q22 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website. Additional KPI details and historical data can be found in our financial spreadsheet.

A sum of 4842348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.41M shares. XP Inc. shares reached a high of $18.30 and dropped to a low of $17.685 until finishing in the latest session at $17.82.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.83. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $26.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 40.52.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.14, while it was recorded at 17.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 8.70%.

XP Inc. [XP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,730 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 29,866,731, which is approximately 3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 20.22% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 25,317,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.16 million in XP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $362.68 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -6.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 33,240,342 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 37,255,150 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 194,951,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,446,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,380,597 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,659,636 shares during the same period.