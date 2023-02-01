WisdomTree Inc. [WT] gain 5.69% so far this year. What now?

WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE: WT] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.805 during the day while it closed the day at $5.76. The company report on January 26, 2023 that WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings is Live.

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that Say, a stockholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming fourth quarter earnings call on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its stockholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified stockholders of WisdomTree, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on February 2, 2023.

WisdomTree Inc. stock has also gained 2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WT stock has inclined by 6.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.26% and gained 5.69% year-on date.

The market cap for WT stock reached $845.45 million, with 143.12 million shares outstanding and 109.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.70K shares, WT reached a trading volume of 5290792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WisdomTree Inc. [WT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WT stock trade performance evaluation

WisdomTree Inc. [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WisdomTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WisdomTree Inc. [WT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Inc. go to 2.02%.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $634 million, or 76.20% of WT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,292,009, which is approximately 0.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 14,199,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.79 million in WT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.46 million in WT stock with ownership of nearly 1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WisdomTree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE:WT] by around 6,657,152 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,952,822 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,472,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,082,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,321 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,997 shares during the same period.