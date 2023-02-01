why Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.51

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] gained 3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $8.13 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that 3Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q22.

Solid performances on revenues lead to better margins and higher Net Income.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. represents 1.67 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.77 billion with the latest information. VIV stock price has been found in the range of $8.02 to $8.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 5354426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $9.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for VIV stock

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.38. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

There are presently around $905 million, or 7.40% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 58,033,684, which is approximately -10.889% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,831,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.71 million in VIV stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $25.24 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly -0.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 5,736,211 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,100,598 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 92,443,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,280,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878,505 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,061,046 shares during the same period.