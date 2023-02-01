why Phillips 66 [PSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $123.64

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.30%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Phillips 66 Reports Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter.

Reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion or $3.97 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.9 billion or $4.00 per share.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 19.01%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.9. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.59 billion, with 481.39 million shares outstanding and 470.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 7885149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $123.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.64, while it was recorded at 107.15 for the last single week of trading, and 94.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,859 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,644,106, which is approximately 1.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,325,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.31 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 728 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 14,633,922 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 23,101,319 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 299,942,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,677,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,643 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,514,846 shares during the same period.