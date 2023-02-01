why Organon & Co. [OGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.38

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] gained 1.89% or 0.56 points to close at $30.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4840953 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Organon Makes Strategic Investment in Claria Medical to Support Development of Investigational Medical Device for Minimally Invasive Hysterectomy.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Agreement reinforces Organon’s continued focus on pursuing new solutions in high-need areas of women’s health.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company, today announced a strategic investment in Claria Medical, Inc. a privately-held company developing an investigational medical device being studied for use during minimally invasive laparoscopic hysterectomy. The agreement also grants Organon the option to acquire Claria Medical.

It opened the trading session at $29.51, the shares rose to $30.18 and dropped to $29.455, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGN points out that the company has recorded -5.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, OGN reached to a volume of 4840953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 30.12 for the last single week of trading, and 30.03 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $5,895 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,230,471, which is approximately 1.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,244,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.44 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $384.88 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly -1.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 16,623,706 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 14,817,504 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 164,198,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,639,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,579,089 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,813,811 shares during the same period.