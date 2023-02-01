why Equity Residential [EQR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.95

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.68%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Equity Residential Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com.

Over the last 12 months, EQR stock dropped by -28.39%. The one-year Equity Residential stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.93. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.63 billion, with 375.85 million shares outstanding and 371.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EQR stock reached a trading volume of 9337278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $66.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQR stock. On December 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQR shares from 70 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.54.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.49, while it was recorded at 62.69 for the last single week of trading, and 69.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Residential Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.43.

Equity Residential [EQR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,069 million, or 93.10% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,297,925, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,874,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in EQR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly -1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 12,761,230 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 13,110,220 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 289,434,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,305,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,012,045 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,826,419 shares during the same period.