Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] gained 5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $35.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Lincoln Financial Group Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The GEI provides insight into an opaque area of ESG data reporting.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) is proud to be named one of 483 companies across 45 countries and regions, and various industries and sectors, on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index helps companies and investors measure focus on gender equality across multiple dimensions, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and a brand that supports women.

Lincoln National Corporation represents 169.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.79 billion with the latest information. LNC stock price has been found in the range of $33.23 to $35.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 7245574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $33.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.20, while it was recorded at 33.82 for the last single week of trading, and 45.89 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $4,763 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,226,278, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,656,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.27 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $334.59 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 20.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 13,440,041 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 10,586,401 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 110,414,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,441,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,735,393 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,792,449 shares during the same period.