VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $36

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $34.18 at the close of the session, up 0.89%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions and 2022 Distributions of MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced the tax treatment of the 2022 distributions on VICI’s common stock (CUSIP #925652109), as well as the tax treatment of the 2022 distributions of MGM Growth Properties LLC (formerly NYSE: MGP)(“MGP”) on MGP’s common stock (CUSIP #55303A105).

On April 29, 2022, VICI completed its previously announced acquisition of MGP, and in connection with the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of MGP (other than MGP common shares then held in treasury by MGP or owned by any of MGP’s wholly owned subsidiaries) was converted into 1.366 shares of VICI common stock. All distributions from and after the acquisition are paid in respect of the common stock of VICI into which the MGP common shares were converted.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 5.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $34.25 and lowest of $33.7302 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.69, which means current price is +19.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7365177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.53.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.20, while it was recorded at 33.98 for the last single week of trading, and 31.86 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $33,231 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.59 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 37,740,849 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 82,584,475 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 851,898,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 972,223,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,630,982 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,051,204 shares during the same period.