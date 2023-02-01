UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.74 during the day while it closed the day at $15.36. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Romanian Red Cross Automates Reporting of Vital Support for Ukrainian Refugees with UiPath.

With one-year mark of the war in Ukraine fast approaching, the Romanian Red Cross turned to UiPath to aid in humanitarian and human rights catastrophe.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has supported the Romanian Red Cross (RRC) in digitizing and automating the reporting of donations collected by the organization for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. The RRC, a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a volunteer-led, humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and education inside Romania.

UiPath Inc. stock has also gained 6.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has inclined by 19.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.12% and gained 20.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $8.09 billion, with 550.16 million shares outstanding and 415.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 7802888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,721 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,463,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.19 million in PATH stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $432.85 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 22.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 32,456,135 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 33,130,361 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 241,748,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,335,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,252,457 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 16,884,031 shares during the same period.