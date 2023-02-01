TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] is 11.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: RNAZ] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.9423 during the day while it closed the day at $0.75. The company report on January 31, 2023 that TransCode Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results with its Immunotherapy Candidate, TTX-RIGA, in Melanoma.

Study provides additional support for further advancement of TTX-RIGA.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock has also gained 1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNAZ stock has declined by -1.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.59% and gained 11.56% year-on date.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $9.42 million, with 12.98 million shares outstanding and 8.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 4771499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

RNAZ stock trade performance evaluation

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares gained by 31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5639, while it was recorded at 0.7830 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2352 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,289,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 324,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in RNAZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 10,090 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 40,689 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,003,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,054,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,086 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 39,587 shares during the same period.