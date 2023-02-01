The Southern Company [SO] Stock trading around $67.68 per share: What’s Next?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $67.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Georgia Power Celebrates MLK Day as a Day “On” With Largest Volunteer Response on Record.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On Monday, January 16, 2022, over 1,000 Georgia Power employees and their loved ones volunteered in more than 30 service projects throughout the state, which has been noted as the largest volunteer turnout to date.

Through partnerships with Hands On Atlanta, United Way, along with local churches and food pantries, employees spent the day serving their communities.

The Southern Company represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.16 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $66.87 to $67.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5420385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $72.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.95, while it was recorded at 67.58 for the last single week of trading, and 71.61 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $45,985 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.4 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

861 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 29,127,198 shares. Additionally, 638 investors decreased positions by around 35,949,708 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 614,374,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,451,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,215,456 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,841,752 shares during the same period.