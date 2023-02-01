The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Stock trading around $36.46 per share: What’s Next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] closed the trading session at $36.46 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.98, while the highest price level was $36.46. The company report on January 31, 2023 that IPG Earns Key ESG Recognitions.

Company Listed on Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for Third Consecutive YearRecognized as a Top-Rated ESG Performer by SustainalyticsListed on FTSE4Good for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” by Newsweek, and a Top Female Friendly Company and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 7471658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $35.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IPG shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 85.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.22, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.71 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 4.50%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,826 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,222,062, which is approximately 0.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,419,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $812.24 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,266,715 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 28,407,089 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 328,532,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,206,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,932 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,688,948 shares during the same period.