The Gap Inc. [GPS] is 20.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.57. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Gap Collaborates with The Brooklyn Circus on a Capsule Celebrating the Spirit of Individuality and Culture.

Two Iconic Fashion Brands Bring Movement and Perspective to Modern American Style and Pay Tribute to Their Friend, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

This spring, Gap is proud to partner with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus – a Haitian-owned, historically inspired prep wear brand that exists as a staple for cultural tastemakers and fashion connoisseurs alike. The limited-edition Gap × The Brooklyn Circus capsule launches on January 31st available to shop on both brand websites, in select Gap stores, as well as The Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, NY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8213814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $5.03 billion, with 365.00 million shares outstanding and 179.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 8213814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPS stock. On August 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -7.98%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,849 million, or 59.30% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,268,126, which is approximately -0.882% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,108,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.15 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $275.42 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 22,734,599 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 28,310,481 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 158,886,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,931,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,722,484 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,005,707 shares during the same period.