Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $14

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.37 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on December 29, 2022 that TDS and UScellular to Present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporations (NYSE: USM) will be jointly presenting at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. on January 5, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Mountain time (10:45 a.m. Eastern time).

TDS Telecom President and CEO James W. Butman, UScellular Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Douglas W. Chambers and TDS Vice President of Corporate Relations Colleen Thompson, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock is now 27.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDS Stock saw the intraday high of $13.50 and lowest of $12.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.05, which means current price is +26.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 19482867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32.

How has TDS stock performed recently?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, TDS shares gained by 26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.83 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $1,275 million, or 97.30% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 20,495,659, which is approximately 24.106% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,478,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.31 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $158.97 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 6,908,259 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 6,121,082 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 82,326,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,355,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,905 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,383,522 shares during the same period.