Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is 9.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The company report on January 31, 2023 that Suncor Adds a High Tech System To Improve Mine Safety.

Suncor’s new collision awareness system allows heavy equipment operators to see other vehicles nearby, the vehicle type and how many metres away it is. Based on the vehicle’s speed and direction of travel, the system triggers a visual and audible alert if it detects a potential collision risk.

Jason Mercer is a miner and a frontline leader with more than two decades of experience operating heavy equipment. He sees the new collision awareness system as “a game changer” for safety in the mines.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock has also gained 3.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SU stock has inclined by 3.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.98% and gained 9.42% year-on date.

The market cap for SU stock reached $46.83 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 5126584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.23, while it was recorded at 34.23 for the last single week of trading, and 33.52 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 32.96%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,669 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 68,623,555, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,724,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.46 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 68,577,558 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 70,946,593 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 657,381,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,905,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,834,728 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,638,885 shares during the same period.