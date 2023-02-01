Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] Is Currently 0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] gained 0.92% or 0.04 points to close at $4.39 with a heavy trading volume of 4521589 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Standard Lithium Installs Carbon Capture Pilot Plant, Testing Novel Technology to Limit Emissions and Advance Sustainability.

Carbon Capture Pilot Plant has Been Successfully Designed, Constructed, and Installed at the Testing Location in Southern Arkansas, in Collaboration with Investment Partner Aqualung Carbon Capture AS.

It opened the trading session at $4.45, the shares rose to $4.80 and dropped to $4.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLI points out that the company has recorded -20.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 788.03K shares, SLI reached to a volume of 4521589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Standard Lithium Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.65. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 47.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.57.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 25.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $146 million, or 21.35% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 13,480,083, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.12% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,796,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.06 million in SLI stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $15.65 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly 7.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 2,525,571 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,800,009 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,035,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,361,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,226 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 367,197 shares during the same period.