South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] is 1.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $36.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Northern Oil and Gas Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) will replace South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 2. Infrastructure Investments Fund is acquiring South Jersey Industries in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

South Jersey Industries Inc. represents 122.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.42 billion with the latest information. SJI stock price has been found in the range of $36.09 to $36.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, SJI reached a trading volume of 18590223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $36.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for SJI stock

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SJI shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.36, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.44 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.30 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26.

South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $3,712 million, or 88.60% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,051,884, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 15,445,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.42 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $529.73 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 2.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 8,069,175 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 8,300,901 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 86,480,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,850,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 878,171 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 897,098 shares during the same period.