SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 89.49% YTD: What’s Next?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] price surged by 62.16 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on January 31, 2023 that SOBRsafe Success Leads to Expansion Across all US Locations for Oil and Gas Customer Owned by $20 Billion+ International Conglomerate.

Performance at First Two TerraTech Installations Drives Rollout to 17 Sites Across 11 States.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its first two SOBRcheck™ installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services (TerraTech), one of the world’s largest oilfield services and logistics providers. TerraTech serves every major US oilfield basin, and initially installed SOBRcheck in two of its service centers for both fleet and workplace applications. Based on SOBRcheck’s alcohol screening performance, TerraTech is rolling the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. TerraTech expects to complete the expansion in April of this year.

A sum of 31859763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 731.16K shares. SOBR Safe Inc. shares reached a high of $1.94 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

Guru’s Opinion on SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8940.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SOBR Stock Performance Analysis:

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.84. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 89.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0441, while it was recorded at 1.2943 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9808 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOBR Safe Inc. Fundamentals:

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.50% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 248,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in SOBR stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.37 million in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 1,794,675 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 201,125 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 170,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,825,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,033 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 194,460 shares during the same period.