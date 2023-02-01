Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.44 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Pricing of $4.5 Million Public Offering.

Sidus Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIDU) a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”)) in lieu thereof. Each share of Class A common stock is being sold to the public at a price of $0.30 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $4.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. In addition, Sidus Space has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sidus Space intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Sidus Space Inc. stock has also loss -61.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIDU stock has declined by -77.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -87.54% and lost -62.39% year-on date.

The market cap for SIDU stock reached $8.09 million, with 17.18 million shares outstanding and 16.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 477.18K shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 21616862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

SIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.32. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -60.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.82 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3260, while it was recorded at 0.9380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2814 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -249.41 and a Gross Margin at -135.20. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -265.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.13.

Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Sidus Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 276,666 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 157,677 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 79,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,432 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 136,911 shares during the same period.