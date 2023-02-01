Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] Stock trading around $29.76 per share: What’s Next?

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] closed the trading session at $29.76 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.43, while the highest price level was $29.815. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The foregoing dividends are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.41 percent and weekly performance of 0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 955.26K shares, SJR reached to a volume of 5868688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJR shares is $30.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SJR stock trade performance evaluation

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.78, while it was recorded at 29.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.99. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to -2.76%.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,211 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25,544,080, which is approximately 8.169% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,732,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.0 million in SJR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $457.35 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly 3.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shaw Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 40,935,608 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 29,400,557 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 205,583,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,919,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,303,634 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 534,773 shares during the same period.