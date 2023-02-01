ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] moved up 2.49: Why It’s Important

ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE: OGS] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $82.49 during the day while it closed the day at $82.36. The company report on January 26, 2023 that ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled.

Schedule for 2023 Earnings News Releases, Conference Calls and Webcasts Also Announced.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

ONE Gas Inc. stock has also gained 4.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGS stock has inclined by 6.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.07% and gained 8.77% year-on date.

The market cap for OGS stock reached $4.43 billion, with 54.31 million shares outstanding and 53.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.98K shares, OGS reached a trading volume of 6205216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGS shares is $76.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ONE Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for ONE Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $79, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGS stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OGS shares from 89 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONE Gas Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, OGS shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.92, while it was recorded at 81.02 for the last single week of trading, and 80.48 for the last 200 days.

ONE Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $3,725 million, or 86.10% of OGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,890,208, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 1.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,121,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.2 million in OGS stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $302.79 million in OGS stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONE Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE:OGS] by around 4,329,387 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 4,247,422 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 36,649,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,226,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,929 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 331,356 shares during the same period.