NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] moved up 2.00: Why It’s Important

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $34.22 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2023 that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year, in line with the Company’s previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2023.

NRG Energy Inc. represents 235.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.82 billion with the latest information. NRG stock price has been found in the range of $33.20 to $34.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 8191166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $40.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $30, while UBS kept a Sell rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.68, while it was recorded at 33.63 for the last single week of trading, and 39.40 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $8,131 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,961,047, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,785,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $568.21 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 13,091,719 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 43,354,530 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 181,163,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,609,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,773 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,921 shares during the same period.