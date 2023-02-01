Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved down -11.00: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.22, while the highest price level was $0.24. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Northern Dynasty: The EPA Action is Unlawful, Unprecedented and Hurts Alaska.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) and its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership” or “PLP”) respond to today’s announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) of its issuance of a Final Determination, which is consistent with the Proposed Determination released in early December, 2022. The following statement, relating to the unprecedented decision to veto mining at the Pebble Project, by John Shively, CEO of PLP, is reiterated in full below:

“Today’s action by the EPA to preemptively veto the proposed Pebble Project is unlawful and unprecedented. For well over a decade, we have argued that fair treatment under the rules and regulations of the U.S should be followed for Pebble or any other development project. Unfortunately, the Biden EPA continues to ignore fair and due process in favor of politics. This preemptive action against Pebble is not supported legally, technically, or environmentally. As such, the next step will likely be to take legal action to fight this injustice.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.36 percent and weekly performance of -11.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 5293391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NAK stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2402, while it was recorded at 0.2392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2745 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 11,053,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.36 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 6.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 1,351,115 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,601,396 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 57,620,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,573,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,799 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 525,332 shares during the same period.