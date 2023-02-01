Neogen Corporation [NEOG] gain 40.58% so far this year. What now?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] jumped around 1.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.41 at the close of the session, up 7.26%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $230.0 million, up 76.2% over the prior-year quarter.

Neogen Corporation stock is now 40.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEOG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.43 and lowest of $19.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.90, which means current price is +41.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 4444451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogen Corporation [NEOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has NEOG stock performed recently?

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, NEOG shares gained by 39.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.00 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.68 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

There are presently around $4,149 million, or 93.50% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,922,426, which is approximately 82.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,759,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.64 million in NEOG stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $288.72 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly 98.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 95,056,973 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 9,045,139 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 89,671,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,773,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,217,623 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,542 shares during the same period.