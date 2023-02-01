Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] moved up 713.69: Why It’s Important

Motorsport Games Inc. [NASDAQ: MSGM] closed the trading session at $21.40 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.85, while the highest price level was $27.60. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Motorsport Games Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 415.66 percent and weekly performance of 550.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 256.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 597.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 224.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.17K shares, MSGM reached to a volume of 49742695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGM shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Motorsport Games Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Motorsport Games Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on MSGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorsport Games Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MSGM stock trade performance evaluation

Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 550.46. With this latest performance, MSGM shares gained by 597.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 256.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.57 for Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Motorsport Games Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of MSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGM stocks are: EMC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT with ownership of 56,433, which is approximately 852.295% of the company’s market cap and around 60.53% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 12,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in MSGM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in MSGM stock with ownership of nearly -2.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motorsport Games Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Motorsport Games Inc. [NASDAQ:MSGM] by around 64,342 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 13,851 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,685 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 13,693 shares during the same period.