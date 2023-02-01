Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] is 212.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [NASDAQ: MGAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 161.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 160.61%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Nick Venezia Joins MOGO as Chief Data Officer.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, and player development in India, today announced that Nicholas (Nick) Venezia has joined MOGO as Chief Data Officer.

Nick has spent the last decade working with clients from various industries, including finance, government, technology, entertainment, non-profit, luxury, Fortune 500, Global 100, and more. Along the way, he has built digital assets that convert directly into increased profit margins. Nick uses complex scientific formulas and analytical mathematics to create unique algorithms and toolsets that guarantee revenue for his clients.

The one-year Mobile Global Esports Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -72.0. The average equity rating for MGAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.24 million, with 18.14 million shares outstanding and 13.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.99K shares, MGAM stock reached a trading volume of 70572794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGAM shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

MGAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 160.61. With this latest performance, MGAM shares gained by 190.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.04 for Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9600, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Mobile Global Esports Inc. Fundamentals:

Mobile Global Esports Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.20.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.70% of MGAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGAM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,886,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in MGAM stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $46000.0 in MGAM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mobile Global Esports Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile Global Esports Inc. [NASDAQ:MGAM] by around 1,979,432 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGAM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,979,432 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.