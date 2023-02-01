Mizuho lifts Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] slipped around -0.62 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $128.52 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share; adj. net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.65 per diluted share; adj. EBITDA of $5.8 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is now 10.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPC Stock saw the intraday high of $133.00 and lowest of $126.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.46, which means current price is +17.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5404279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $138.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.52, while it was recorded at 131.13 for the last single week of trading, and 103.24 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 55.80%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $46,477 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.42 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 14,922,268 shares. Additionally, 610 investors decreased positions by around 45,671,168 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 301,036,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,629,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,908,557 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,177 shares during the same period.