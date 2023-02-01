Market cap of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] reaches 41.32B – now what?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.57. The company report on January 25, 2023 that BNY Mellon Expands Outsourced Trading to Buy-Side Clients.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Further broadens the company’s trusted outsourced offerings to the front office.

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) announced today a new outsourced trading offering for buy-side institutions globally, including asset managers and asset owners. The offering by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC will be powered by xBK, the buy-side trading division that executes more than $1 trillion in volumes on average annually for the company’s Investment Management franchise (one of the world’s largest asset managers1). This comprehensive, global multi-asset trading service will give clients significant opportunities for operational and strategic efficiencies, savings and expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6531346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $41.32 billion, with 811.30 million shares outstanding and 806.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 6531346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 199.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.67.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.42, while it was recorded at 50.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.67 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.46%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $33,955 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,626,336, which is approximately 1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,931,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.15 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -14.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,610,105 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 30,205,566 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 608,638,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 671,453,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,884,872 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,294,624 shares during the same period.