Market cap of PPL Corporation [PPL] reaches 21.83B – now what?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.37%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that PPL Corporation Announces 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that the company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held virtually. The Annual Meeting will convene live via the internet on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Shareowners of record as of Feb. 28, 2023, are eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be included in proxy materials that will be mailed to shareowners.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock dropped by -0.27%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.44. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.83 billion, with 736.25 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 17865752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 29.57 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.77%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,440 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,472,081, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,628,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

346 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 43,449,009 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 36,623,712 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 441,559,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,632,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,180,379 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,556 shares during the same period.