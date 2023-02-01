Market cap of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] reaches 15.45B – now what?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced the tax treatment for all 2022 distributions on its common stock.

A sum of 7019327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Iron Mountain Incorporated shares reached a high of $55.03 and dropped to a low of $54.215 until finishing in the latest session at $54.58.

The one-year IRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.1. The average equity rating for IRM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $55.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IRM stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IRM shares from 49 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

IRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.46, while it was recorded at 54.06 for the last single week of trading, and 51.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iron Mountain Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,342 million, or 80.20% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,446,869, which is approximately -0.495% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 24,680,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

361 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 16,560,486 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 12,387,073 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 197,184,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,131,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,061 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,172 shares during the same period.