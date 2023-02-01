Market cap of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] reaches 12.40M – now what?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HILS] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.80 during the day while it closed the day at $1.20. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Hillstream BioPharma Signs an Exclusive Option Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Anti-MUC1-C Agents for Drug Resistant Cancers.

Development expected to capitalize upon tumor targeting Quatramers™.

MUC1-C could be effective against a number of drug resistant cancers such as metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) and neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC).

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock has also gained 135.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HILS stock has inclined by 99.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.11% and gained 207.85% year-on date.

The market cap for HILS stock reached $12.40 million, with 11.53 million shares outstanding and 5.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 313.83K shares, HILS reached a trading volume of 74141503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HILS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HILS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

HILS stock trade performance evaluation

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 135.34. With this latest performance, HILS shares gained by 252.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HILS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.58 for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4538, while it was recorded at 0.7221 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8182 for the last 200 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.30% of HILS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HILS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 44,065, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 11,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in HILS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13000.0 in HILS stock with ownership of nearly -61.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HILS] by around 72,507 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 96,776 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 80,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HILS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,577 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,077 shares during the same period.