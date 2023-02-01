Market cap of Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] reaches 5.85B – now what?

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.69. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19492365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flowers Foods Inc. stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for FLO stock reached $5.85 billion, with 212.02 million shares outstanding and 195.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 19492365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has FLO stock performed recently?

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, FLO shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.55, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.23 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 3.25%.

Insider trade positions for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

There are presently around $3,926 million, or 69.80% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,913,247, which is approximately 2.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,854,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.09 million in FLO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $455.72 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly -3.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 8,019,257 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 28,944,681 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 104,823,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,787,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,945 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,569,947 shares during the same period.