Market cap of FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] reaches 63.53M – now what?

FaZe Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FAZE] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.09 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87. The company report on January 19, 2023 that FAZE CLAN AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP.

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVES TO INCLUDE ORIGINAL CONTENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ESPORTS INTEGRATIONS AND WEB3 DIGITAL GOODS.

FaZe Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -2.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAZE stock has declined by -74.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.88% and lost -52.97% year-on date.

The market cap for FAZE stock reached $63.53 million, with 72.51 million shares outstanding and 50.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 332.45K shares, FAZE reached a trading volume of 19819912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FAZE stock trade performance evaluation

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, FAZE shares dropped by -44.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7039, while it was recorded at 0.7664 for the last single week of trading, and 7.9359 for the last 200 days.

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.93.

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 20.70% of FAZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 12,123,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 351,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in FAZE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in FAZE stock with ownership of nearly 349.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in FaZe Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:FAZE] by around 14,534,105 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,967,210 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,584,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,917,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAZE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,992,275 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 10,824,950 shares during the same period.