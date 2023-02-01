Market cap of Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] reaches 17.56M – now what?

Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTX] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.06. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Context Therapeutics’ Clinical Partner Stemline Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Menarini Group Receives FDA Approval of ORSERDU™ (elacestrant) in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated Breast Cancer.

First endocrine innovation in more than 20 years which has shown improved efficacy over standard-of-care treatments in patients with advanced breast cancer.

ORSERDU is being evaluated in combination with Context’s ONA-XR in the ongoing ELONA trial.

Context Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 45.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNTX stock has declined by -15.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.92% and gained 62.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CNTX stock reached $17.56 million, with 15.97 million shares outstanding and 15.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 686.17K shares, CNTX reached a trading volume of 75972170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Context Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

CNTX stock trade performance evaluation

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.82. With this latest performance, CNTX shares gained by 68.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8977, while it was recorded at 0.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4641 for the last 200 days.

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.40.

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 32.50% of CNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTX stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,291,771, which is approximately 8.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC, holding 883,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in CNTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.68 million in CNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Context Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTX] by around 562,979 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 74,072 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,494,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,131,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,453 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,072 shares during the same period.