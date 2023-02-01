Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 177.04M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.22%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Cenntro to Hold World Premiere of Three Vehicles and All Electric iChassis Series at CES.

Press Event to Unveil Production iChassis on January 5, 2023.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it will showcase the world premiere of five new vehicles at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), one of world’s largest technology trade shows taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. The new vehicles join what is quickly becoming the most comprehensive All Electric Commercial vehicle lineup available worldwide. Vehicles making their world premiere include the recently announced LM864H, a Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicle, the Logistar 300, an All-Electric Class 3 van, and the iChassis product line of three open-platform, fully programmable vehicles designed for automated and autonomous driving.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -57.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $177.04 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 5949819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.22. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 70.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5302, while it was recorded at 0.6328 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.24 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,919,143 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,613,561 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,816,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,349,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,147 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,053,149 shares during the same period.