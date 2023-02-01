Market Analysts see Sunrun Inc. [RUN] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 5.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.28. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 22, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5444772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.58%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $5.32 billion, with 212.70 million shares outstanding and 204.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 5444772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $44.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $4,859 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,084,750, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,530,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.98 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $321.01 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 16,955,799 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 23,139,735 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 144,785,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,880,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,641,660 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,350,743 shares during the same period.