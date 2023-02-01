Market Analysts see PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] jumped around 4.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.89 at the close of the session, up 9.42%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reported Net Income Increased 48% to $3.85 Per Share.

Adjusted Net Income Increased 45% to $3.63 Per Share.

PulteGroup Inc. stock is now 24.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHM Stock saw the intraday high of $56.98 and lowest of $55.0701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.71, which means current price is +24.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 7893996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $57.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.88 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.04, while it was recorded at 53.17 for the last single week of trading, and 42.95 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,541 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,468,912, which is approximately -1.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,237,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $609.2 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 10,907,681 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 14,704,736 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 177,245,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,858,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,171 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,285,786 shares during the same period.