Market Analysts see Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] falling to $39. Time to buy?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] jumped around 0.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.88 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Nu Skin Reaches 800 Million Meals Purchased and Donated in its Fight Against Child Malnutrition.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a leading beauty and wellness company, today announced it has reached the milestone of providing 800 million meals for children since 2002 through its Nourish the Children (NTC) initiative. Malnourished children in more than 65 countries around the world have been fed VitaMeal,* a nutrient-dense food, from one of NTC’s third-party charity partners after Nu Skin sales leaders, customers or employees purchase and donate bags of food.

“When we started this initiative more than 20 years ago, we never imagined the sustained impact it would have on millions of malnourished children around the world,” said Steven J. Lund, Nu Skin executive chairman of the board and executive director of Nourish the Children. “Our combined efforts have impacted the lives of millions, and we look forward to our continued impact on millions more.”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock is now 1.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUS Stock saw the intraday high of $42.88 and lowest of $40.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.76, which means current price is +6.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 773.58K shares, NUS reached a trading volume of 4512002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $58, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NUS stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NUS shares from 42 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NUS stock performed recently?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, NUS shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.41, while it was recorded at 42.88 for the last single week of trading, and 41.71 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.60 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 6.81%.

Insider trade positions for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

There are presently around $1,897 million, or 94.70% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,466,774, which is approximately 3.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,899,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.96 million in NUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $246.89 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 1,945,591 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 1,868,075 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,426,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,240,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,223 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 516,721 shares during the same period.