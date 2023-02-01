Market Analysts see Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gaining to $1.75. Time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] loss -4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Desktop Metal Installations of Additive Manufacturing Systems for Metal Parts Now Surpass 1,100 Units Worldwide.

Fast growing adoption of binder jet technology showcases the material flexibility and mass production capability of high-speed, area-wide 3D printing technology.

Desktop Metal will host an open house on Jan. 25 to showcase the fastest binder jet metal 3D printing technology on the Production System™ P-50.

Desktop Metal Inc. represents 316.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $510.45 million with the latest information. DM stock price has been found in the range of $1.61 to $1.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 6404931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for DM stock

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6730, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4163 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $228 million, or 49.80% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,673,313, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,345,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.86 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $24.2 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 14,455,515 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,188,913 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 115,225,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,870,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,387,438 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,353,266 shares during the same period.