Market Analysts see Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 5.20 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Aurora Appoints Ossa Fisher as Company President.

Fisher joins the company during a pivotal year as Aurora prepares for autonomous trucking commercial launch in 2024.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, today announced it has appointed Ossa Fisher as the company’s president. Fisher brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Aurora, spanning strategy, operations, and business functions across a wide variety of technology organizations. As the company focuses on scaling operations and preparing for commercial launch in 2024, Fisher will play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing these critical initiatives.

A sum of 6408743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $1.93 and dropped to a low of $1.72 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.19. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 45.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3466, while it was recorded at 1.6740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3696 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $538 million, or 40.60% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 54,041,471, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.74 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $69.91 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 72,039,061 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 65,859,027 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 157,735,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,633,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,718,432 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,026,805 shares during the same period.