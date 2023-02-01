KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Exelon Corporation [EXC] – find out why.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $42.19 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.61, while the highest price level was $42.25. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Northern Illinois Families and Businesses Experienced Record Electric Reliability in 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ComEd investments are preparing the grid for climate change impacts and the clean energy transition.

Investments in the power grid continued to pay reliability dividends for ComEd customers as the electric company delivered record reliability in 2022. Since grid improvements began in 2011, overall reliability has improved more than 80 percent. In that time, ComEd has avoided more than 19 million power outages for customers, saving more than $3.3 billion in outage-related costs. In 2022, 85 percent, or nearly 3.5 million ComEd customers, experienced zero or one interruption in service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.41 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 5133799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.99, while it was recorded at 41.73 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,054 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,928,419, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,274,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.3 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 63,352,708 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 63,302,230 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 680,510,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 807,165,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,909,979 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,091 shares during the same period.