JP Morgan lifts GSK plc [GSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GSK plc [NYSE: GSK] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $35.26 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that WuXi Biologics and GSK Enter into License Agreement on Multiple Novel Bi- & Multi-specific T Cell Engagers.

WuXi Biologics will provide an exclusive license to GSK for one preclinical bi-specific T cell engaging (TCE) antibody and the option of three additional bi-/multi-specific TCE antibodies developed using WuXi Biologics’ proprietary technology platforms.

WuXi Biologics will receive an upfront payment of $40 million and tiered royalties on net sales.

GSK plc represents 2.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.26 billion with the latest information. GSK stock price has been found in the range of $35.025 to $35.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, GSK reached a trading volume of 5838017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSK plc [GSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSK shares is $44.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GSK plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for GSK plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSK plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GSK stock

GSK plc [GSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, GSK shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for GSK plc [GSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.05, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

GSK plc [GSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSK plc [GSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.69 and a Gross Margin at +65.38. GSK plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.85.

Return on Total Capital for GSK is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSK plc [GSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.56. Additionally, GSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSK plc [GSK] managed to generate an average of $48,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.GSK plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GSK plc [GSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK plc go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSK plc [GSK]

There are presently around $9,960 million, or 13.80% of GSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 58,583,989, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JTC EMPLOYER SOLUTIONS TRUSTEE LTD, holding 17,971,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.69 million in GSK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $496.02 million in GSK stock with ownership of nearly -0.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GSK plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in GSK plc [NYSE:GSK] by around 60,592,612 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 50,521,071 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 171,346,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,460,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSK stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,489,220 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 14,566,165 shares during the same period.