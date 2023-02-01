Johnson Rice lifts Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [NASDAQ: ATCX] closed the trading session at $12.13 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.00, while the highest price level was $12.15. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Bernhard Capital-Backed Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. to Be Acquired in a Transaction Valued at $1.05 billion.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Follows Successful Execution of Bernhard Capital’s Blueprint Investment Approach.

Bernhard Capital Partners (“Bernhard Capital” or “BCP”), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, announced today that BCP Fund I portfolio company Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 135.53 percent and weekly performance of 121.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 134.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 94.52K shares, ATCX reached to a volume of 11115450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCX shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

ATCX stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.76. With this latest performance, ATCX shares gained by 134.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.90 for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 29.50% of ATCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 2,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,450,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.6 million in ATCX stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $17.46 million in ATCX stock with ownership of nearly -12.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [NASDAQ:ATCX] by around 1,334,584 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 850,279 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,706,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,891,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,508 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 287,518 shares during the same period.