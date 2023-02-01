International Paper Company [IP] gain 20.76% so far this year. What now?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained 10.66% or 4.03 points to close at $41.82 with a heavy trading volume of 10847865 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that International Paper Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported full-year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

It opened the trading session at $39.66, the shares rose to $41.89 and dropped to $39.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IP points out that the company has recorded -2.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IP reached to a volume of 10847865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $47, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 53 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.46 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.52, while it was recorded at 38.25 for the last single week of trading, and 40.02 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $12,604 million, or 88.10% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,564,533, which is approximately -1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,155,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.13 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 14,216,872 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 23,487,620 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 263,680,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,385,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,043,375 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,255,294 shares during the same period.