International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Revenue clocked in at $12.63 billion, up 7.27% YTD: What’s Next?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $1.23. The company report on January 24, 2023 that IFF Appoints Dawn Willoughby to Board of Directors.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of accomplished consumer products industry executive Dawn Willoughby to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Willoughby, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, brings an impressive track record of driving sustainable, profitable growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability for global consumer businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to the IFF Board as we continue to evolve our Board consistent with the plans announced in our December Investor Day, and prioritize the addition of senior executives with the most relevant skills, leadership experience and business expertise needed to support our company’s continued growth and transformation,” said Dale Morrison, chair of IFF’s Board of Directors. “Dawn’s deep understanding for the unique needs and expectations of IFF’s customers and partners will be valuable to our Board and management team as we continue executing on our new long-term strategic and financial vision.”.

A sum of 5657739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares reached a high of $112.50 and dropped to a low of $110.46 until finishing in the latest session at $112.46.

The one-year IFF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.81. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $123.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on IFF stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IFF shares from 170 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.10, while it was recorded at 111.59 for the last single week of trading, and 111.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IFF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.69%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,777 million, or 93.30% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,592,713, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,356,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.32 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 16,407,971 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 16,956,571 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 195,843,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,208,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,728 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,912 shares during the same period.