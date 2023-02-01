Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Is Currently 9.84 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] gained 9.84% on the last trading session, reaching $5.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Innoviz Technologies to Unveil Breakthrough Innoviz360 LiDAR at CES® 2023.

– Innoviz360, for automotive and non-automotive applications, offers huge performance in a tiny package.

– Innoviz360 is designed for autonomous vehicles, trucks, shuttles, and non-automotive applications, including heavy machinery, smart cities, logistics, construction, and maritime.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. represents 135.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $727.91 million with the latest information. INVZ stock price has been found in the range of $5.041 to $5.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 5225672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 48.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2884.25 and a Gross Margin at -91.88. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2809.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

There are presently around $383 million, or 51.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 12,469,391, which is approximately 13.504% of the company’s market cap and around 10.21% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 8,576,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.85 million in INVZ stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $43.92 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 8,623,807 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,177,914 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,852,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,654,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,380,360 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,121 shares during the same period.