HP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently 1.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 1.11% or 0.32 points to close at $29.14 with a heavy trading volume of 5884057 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that HP Inc. Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on April 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

It opened the trading session at $28.76, the shares rose to $29.14 and dropped to $28.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPQ points out that the company has recorded -13.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 5884057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.24, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 31.07 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $23,107 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,830,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.64 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

385 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 30,468,375 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 70,091,796 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 692,420,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 792,980,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,697,690 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101,587 shares during the same period.