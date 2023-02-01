Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $109.72 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, prior to the open of U.S. financial markets.

In light of the recently announced agreement to be acquired by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock is now -3.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HZNP Stock saw the intraday high of $110.75 and lowest of $108.0057 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.49, which means current price is +1.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 6956658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $116.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has HZNP stock performed recently?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.89, while it was recorded at 110.93 for the last single week of trading, and 84.15 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $22,594 million, or 95.80% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,276,662, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,619,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $946.07 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 12.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 42,386,374 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 41,675,924 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 121,859,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,921,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,960,217 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 13,881,779 shares during the same period.