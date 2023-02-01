Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] is 9.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $27.48 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Healthpeak Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2022:.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. represents 538.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.64 billion with the latest information. PEAK stock price has been found in the range of $27.05 to $27.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5305326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $28.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for PEAK stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.92, while it was recorded at 27.30 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $13,726 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,987,318, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,699,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 38,152,121 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 55,922,665 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 405,405,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,480,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,072,793 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,121,579 shares during the same period.