Haleon plc [HLN] is 1.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 1.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.10. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Haleon plc Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offers for Certain Series of Notes Issued in Private Placements in Connection with the Separation from GSK.

Haleon plc (“Haleon”) (LSE: HLN, NYSE: HLN) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offers to exchange seven series of outstanding unregistered notes issued by GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the “US Issuer”) and GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK plc (the “UK Issuer”, and together with the US Issuer, the “Issuers”) (as set out below), which was launched on September 29, 2022, pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into at the time of the original issuance of the notes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5729762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Haleon plc stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $36.64 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 5729762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc [HLN]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Haleon plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. Haleon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.56.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.76. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc [HLN]

There are presently around $2,514 million, or 6.70% of HLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 73,365,572, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,804,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.72 million in HLN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $158.88 million in HLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

459 institutional holders increased their position in Haleon plc [NYSE:HLN] by around 296,396,245 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,166,561 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 11,787,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,350,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLN stock had 433 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,732,586 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,852,940 shares during the same period.